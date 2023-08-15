Get to Know Your Orange Man: #38 TE, Max Runyon

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Max Runyon

Position: Tight End

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’

Weight: 228 lbs

Hometown: Saddle River, NJ

High School/College: St. Joseph’s/Lafayette

2023 projections: Runyon played fullback in high school so it wouldn’t surprise to see Syracuse use him in the H-back blocking role during his career.

How’d he get here?: Originally signed with Lafayette but didn’t play there and was added to the Syracuse roster this summer.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated

Twitter feed: @max_runyon

Instagram feed: @max.runyon

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: Times Square is basically part of the Syracuse campus when you think about it

Interesting nugget o’interest: Max has his own digital content company so we’ll be looking out for some Syracuse content from him

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s the Lafayette signing day video