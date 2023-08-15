Get to Know Your Orange Man: #59, LB Marcale Billue

t’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Marcale Billue

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’

Weight: 230 lbs

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: Corcoran

2023 projections: Always good to have a local player on the Syracuse roster. Billue will likely serve as a scout team player as he adjusts to the college game.

How’d he get here?: Had an offer from Alfred University, but chose to walk on at Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated

Instagram feed: @marcalebillue

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: Move in day photo

Interesting nugget o’interest: Corcoran has produced two NFL players but neither reached the heights that Jeanette Epps aspires to reach in 2024 when the NASA astronaut who is scheduled to head to the International Space Station.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s fire up the Hudl highlights