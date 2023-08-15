 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #31, RB Tyler Chandler

A legacy walk-on joins the squad

By Kevin M Wall
NC State v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Tyler Chandler

Position: Running Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Plantation, FL

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas/Milford Prep

2023 projections: Chandler will have to bide his time on the scout team this Fall. He’s an intriguing athlete having played soccer and lacrosse as well as football in high school.

How’d he get here?: Accepted walk-on opportunity with the Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated

Twitter feed: @Tylerdb37

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: You can tell Tyler was grown as an Orange

Interesting nugget o’interest: He’ll be teammates once again with Braylen Ingraham and maybe they will bring some of the STA success to CNY.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl Up!

