Get to Know Your Orange Man: #98 K Jadyn Oh

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jadyn Oh

Position: Kicker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Alexandria, Va.

High school: Chantilly

2022 stats: Earned second team All-District honors as a kicker for Chantilly last year.

2023 projections: Oh is actually the only listed pure kicker on the roster. Brady Denaburg and Ian Hawkins are listed as placekickers. While Denaburg is the presumed starter, Oh could be the first option Babers calls on if Denaburg struggles, despite the fact Oh is a walk-on.

How’d he get here?: Oh had one D-1 scholarship offer from VMI.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 4.5 stars from Kohl’s Kicking.

Money quote: From Kohl’s Kicking’s report on Oh:

Oh has an exciting future ahead of him if he can continue to perform at such a high level. He displayed above average leg speed… He looked confident with his ball striking in field goals… He has a quick leg and with some slight improvements with his rotation, he can become one of the better ball strikers in his class.

Twitter (X?) feed: @jadyn_oh

Instagram feed: @jadyn.oh

Tweets/Instas of wonder: “Is it better to be feared or respected?” (see slide 4)

Interesting nugget o’interest: Because this is a prerequisite for all kickers, Oh did play soccer in high school.

Let’s get a look at ya: To the Hudl tape: