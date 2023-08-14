Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Fall ball and joining the ACC

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Steve is on the PUP! Which is good because we talk realignment.
- California recruiting is kind of a thing? Sure!
- Do we want Notre Damn joining the ACC?
- Steve’s back to talk fall ball! Who’s Myles Farmer and why is he a good value add?
- We talk offensive strategy. Wahoo!
- Recapping the Men’s Soccer scrimmage, because Steve went to the game!
