Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Fall ball and joining the ACC

Do you want an invite to the ACC?

By Andrew Pregler
The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Steve is on the PUP! Which is good because we talk realignment.
  • California recruiting is kind of a thing? Sure!
  • Do we want Notre Damn joining the ACC?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • Steve’s back to talk fall ball! Who’s Myles Farmer and why is he a good value add?
  • We talk offensive strategy. Wahoo!
  • Recapping the Men’s Soccer scrimmage, because Steve went to the game!
