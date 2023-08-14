Get to Know Your Orange Man: DB Myles Farmer

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Myles Farmer

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt-Junior

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

High school/Previous Collegel: Westlake/Nebraska

2022 stats: Made eleven starts at safety for Nebraska last season. Finished with 73 tackles and one interception last season. Had four career interceptions in his career with the Cornhuskers.

2023 projections: Farmer was suspended by Matt Rhule in late July and entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He joins Syracuse a week into camp but he’ll add experience and depth to the revamped Orange secondary. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s earned a starting position in the first month of the season.

How’d he get here?: Chose Nebraska over offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, NC State and Virginia Tech.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone. Was a top 100 safety in his recruiting class.

Money quote: Even after suspending him, Rhule was supportive of Farmer in public.

“I love Myles,” Rhule said. “He’s a competitive kid. It’s so hard when you have a new coach, right? They have different standards than you’re used to. I get that. We’ve been patient with a lot of guys. We’ll see what happens with Myles ... We’d love for him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man. Whatever he wants to do, I understand.”

Twitter feed: @mylesfarmer4x

Instagram feed: @show2xx

Interesting nugget o’interest: Westlake HS is the alma mater of both Cam Newton and Pacman Jones.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Farmer grabbing an interception against Rutgers