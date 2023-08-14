Get to Know Your Orange Man: #10, LB Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We’ve officially reached the end of the scholarship athletes on this year’s SU football roster, with a couple walk-ons to follow. Last but not least is...

Name: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0"

Weight: 240 lbs.

Hometown: Bronx, NY

High School: Iona Prep

2023 projections: Like the other freshman linebackers, Goddard's first path to playing time is probably special teams. That being said, his vision and reaction times are arguably the best of the '23s. What caught my eye the most in the highlights is his ability to quickly decipher option plays - that's a must for any interior LB.

How’d he get here?: Zyian had a serious offers list which included Tennessee, Arizona State, Buffalo, UConn, West Virginia, and the service academies. He chose to stay close to home.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone but Rivals, who gave two.

Money quote: ZMG’s finalists were the Orange and the Mountaineers, but SU’s academic reputation won him over.

“It really came down, for me, to the educational part,” Moultrie-Goddard said. “Say I didn’t go to the NFL, I felt I could do more with a degree from Syracuse than I could at West Virginia.” “I really paid attention to the school because the way colleges go, coaches come in and out. They can leave. So I paid attention to how the school fit me.”

Twitter: @GoddardZyian

Instagram: @humblebeast.zy

Post of wonder: The Dome Field Advantage helps with recruiting too.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Iona Prep won the NYCHSFL state championship in 2021, and Zyian was awarded the Vincent O’Connor AAA Defensive Player of The Year award for a season which included 81 tackles (45 solo), 21 for loss, and five sacks. We eagerly welcome that kind of playmaking ability on the college level.

Let’s get a look at ya: Junior year was obviously great, but the most recent film holds up too