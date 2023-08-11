Get to Know Your Orange Man: #17 DB Jalil Martin

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jalil Martin

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High school: Kenwood Academy

Previous school: Nebraska

2022 stats: Did not play in his first and only year at Nebraska.

2023 projections: It remains to be seen if he plays corner or safety, although it’s more likely the latter. The natural 6-foot-2 height makes Martin an enticing option to have in the regular rotation of defensive backs for Rocky Long.

How’d he get here?: While it’s unclear if Martin had other offers in the portal, he was a highly sought after recruit in high school. Syracuse had offered him along with Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas Tech, among others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all-around. Martin was a consensus top-20 player in Illinois out of high school.

Money quote: Martin is already getting noticed by his new teammates:

“We’ve got Jaeden Gould, new guy Jalil (Martin) coming from Nebraska,” said Alijah Clarke. “Those two guys, incredible.”

Twitter (X?) feed: @JalilMartin7

Instagram feed: @jay7martin

Tweets/Instas of wonder: I am one with the snow, the snow is with me.

Interesting nugget o’interest: As Clark mentioned in the quote above, Martin isn’t the only Nebraska transfer joining the Orange. Fellow defensive back Jaeden Gould also joined from the Cornhuskers. Both are also reuniting with new cornerbacks coach Travis Fisher, who also joins Syracuse from Nebraska.

Let’s get a look at ya: To the Hudl tape: