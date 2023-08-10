Get to Know Your Orange Man: #25, LB Khalib Gilmore

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Khalib Gilmore

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 225 lbs.

Hometown: Melbourne, FL

High School: Melbourne

Previous College: West Florida (DII)

2022 stats: In six games, Gilmore collected 17 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

2023 projections: The Orange have a history of pulling from lower college levels. With two years of eligibility remaining, Gilmore fits the mold of mainly learning the system and helping out special teams in year one, then having a bigger role next season.

How’d he get here?: After completing his undergrad degree at UWF, Gilmore entered the transfer portal. He had an offer from Temple and interest from USF before committing to ‘Cuse in April.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Unrated by the Big Four

Twitter: @khalibg_

Instagram: @khalibg_

Post of wonder: The Decision

Interesting nugget o’interest: Khalib is pursuing a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises in the Whitman School of Management.

Let’s get a look at ya: Highlights from West Florida