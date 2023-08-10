Syracuse football recruiting: Orange get commitment from 2024 TE Elijah Washington

The Syracuse Orange are in the midst of preseason camp but that doesn’t stop the 2024 recruiting. On Wednesday evening, the Orange received a commitment from tight end Elijah Washington.

The 6’ 5.5” Washington is a dual-sport star from Lake Taylor high school in Norfolk committed to Syracuse over offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Rutgers and East Carolina. Washington’s rated three stars by On3, 247, and Rivals. He’s considered a top 25 player in Virginia and he becomes the 17th commit (and 3rd highest ranked by On3) for the Orange in 2024.

Along with his football accolades, Washington had an outstanding junior season for Lake Taylor’s basketball team.

Congratulations to Elijah Washington @777_ewashington for making 1st Team All Tidewater



1st Team All State Class 3.



Eastern District Player of the Year and 1st Team All 3A Region.



We are proud of you pic.twitter.com/JFHCoIRpmo — Lake Taylor High School Boys Basketball (@_TitanNation) April 9, 2023

We expect that the Orange will see Oronde Gadsden II depart to the NFL after next season, but Washington and fellow incoming tight end Jamie Tremble could be next in line to take on that hybrid receiver/tight end role.

He’s a look at Washington on the gridiron from last season.