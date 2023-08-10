Get to Know Your Orange Man: #26, WR Max Perricone

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,
Name: Max Perricone
Position: Wide Receiver
Year: Freshman
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 185 lbs
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
High School: St. Andrews/Chesire Academy
2023 projections: Perricone brings decent size to the wide receiver position and could eventually compete for a slot receiver spot, but initially he’s headed to scout team duties.
How’d he get here?: Had an offer from Sacred Heart University, but chose to walk on at Syracuse.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated
Money Quote: Max felt the Ohana on his visit to Syracuse
“The team is definitely a family and it felt that way when I was there,” Perricone said. “You can tell the coaches love what they do and want the best for each one of their players.”
Twitter feed: @maxperricone
Instagram feed: @maxperricone
Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: That’s 124.4 centimeters!
56 inch box jump PB pic.twitter.com/Qdm4hgl1M7— Max Perricone (@MaxPerricone) July 28, 2023
Interesting nugget o’interest: Chesire Academy has produced both J.P. Morgan and Talib Kweli.
Let’s get a look at ya: Some prep school film
