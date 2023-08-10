Get to Know Your Orange Man: #26, WR Max Perricone

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Max Perricone

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

High School: St. Andrews/Chesire Academy

2023 projections: Perricone brings decent size to the wide receiver position and could eventually compete for a slot receiver spot, but initially he’s headed to scout team duties.

How’d he get here?: Had an offer from Sacred Heart University, but chose to walk on at Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not rated

Money Quote: Max felt the Ohana on his visit to Syracuse

“The team is definitely a family and it felt that way when I was there,” Perricone said. “You can tell the coaches love what they do and want the best for each one of their players.”

Twitter feed: @maxperricone

Instagram feed: @maxperricone

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: That’s 124.4 centimeters!

56 inch box jump PB pic.twitter.com/Qdm4hgl1M7 — Max Perricone (@MaxPerricone) July 28, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: Chesire Academy has produced both J.P. Morgan and Talib Kweli.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some prep school film