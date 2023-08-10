Get to Know Your Orange Man: #28 DB Jakobie Seabourn

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jakobie Seabourn

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Junior

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 208 lbs.

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High school: Cypress Ranch

Previous school: Santa Barbara City College

2022 stats: Played 11 games at JUCO Santa Barbara City. Recorded 39 tackles with two TFLs, 0.5 sacks, one interception and two pass breakups.

2023 projections: The starters at safety are pretty much solidified in Jason Simmons, Justin Barron and Alijah Clark. The backups are much less solidified. Given his production at the JUCO level, Seabourn could slot right into the regular rotation of safeties as a backup.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse was his only Power Five offer out of JUCO. Many FCS schools were interested in Seabourn, including Ball State, Grambling State and Missouri State, among others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247sports.

Money quote: To be fair, Dinosaur BBQ and Pastabilities drive a hard bargain:

“The town really took me by surprise,” Seabourn said. “It was my first time visiting New York, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. It was very beautiful and the people in the community were very friendly. When I got offered, I was overwhelmed just because I’ve worked very hard and it’s starting to show and it just motivates me to work even harder.”

Twitter (X?) feed: @Jakobie_5

Instagram feed: @jakobie_5

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Shoutout to this spotlight giving James Bond vibes

Interesting nugget o’interest: Seabourn started his last season at SBCC at cornerback but switched to safety after injuries.

Let’s get a look at ya: To the Hudl tape: