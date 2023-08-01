Get to Know Your Orange Man: #82 WR Darrell Gill Jr.

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Darrell Gill Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 169 lbs.

Hometown: Atascocita, Texas

High school: Atascocita

2022 stats: No available stats from his senior year at Atascocita High School.

2023 projections: At 6-foot-3 with a reported 4.4 40-yard dash, there are some things to like about Gill. He’ll be held back early on because of his 169-pound weight. But if he can bulk out his frame, Syracuse might have a low-risk, high-ceiling receiver waiting in the wings.

How’d he get here?: Gill had two other DI offers from South Dakota State and Washington State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from On3 and ESPN, the only two sites offering a rating for Gill.

Money quote: If Gill adds more mass, maybe he considers switching to tight end.

“I’ll open up more deep ball opportunities and I can block,” Gill said. “I love to block, not as much as catching though.”

Twitter (X?) feed: @Darrell_Gill_jr

Instagram feed: @1ne.5ive.dj

Tweets/Instas of wonder: The crane technique is useful for confusing defenders off the line

Interesting nugget o’interest: Gill was the only high schooler to sign with the Orange on traditional signing day on February 2. Every other high schooler in the class signed on Early Signing Day in December.

Let’s get a look at ya: To the Hudl tape: