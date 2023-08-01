Get to Know Your Orange Man: #83, WR Bryce Cohoon

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Bryce Cohoon

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 187 lbs

Hometown: Maize, KS

High School/Previous College: Maize High

2022 stats: Cohoon finished with 37 catches for over 840 yards and eight touchdowns as team captain. Especially if you watch some of his film, Cohoon plays similarly to Damian Alford as a deep-ball option who can use his athleticism to become a deep threat.

2023 projections: Cohoon’s speed (more on this in a bit) and overall athleticism is off the charts when you watch the tape, but given Syracuse’s current receiving corps, he’ll likely be a backup/special teams player, who can be a longer-term development piece. In the meantime, he’ll be able to work on building up his body in preparation for taking on stronger cornerbacks and safeties in the ACC.

How’d he get here?: Cohoon committed to Syracuse over offers from Army, UMass, Air Force, Colgate and other programs.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from ESPN, Rivals, and 247sports

Money quote: Cohoon is putting most of his stock in the trust he’s build up with coach Dino Babers and the rest of the coaching staff:

“With all the experience they have, the players they’ve coached, all of the big time players they’ve created, just them saying they think they can do something really big with me. That if I just trust them they think something big can come out of it,” Cohoon said.

Twitter feed: @Bryce_Cohoon9

Instagram feed: @bryce.cohoon

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Speaking of the other-worldly athleticism we’ve been discussing:

Interesting nugget o’interest: Outside of football, Cohoon also suited up for his high school’s basketball as well as track and field teams - winning the Kansas 5A state championship in the 100-meter dash.

Let’s get a look at ya: Time to take a look at the high school film: