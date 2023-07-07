Get to Know Your Orange Man: #22 DB, Quan Peterson

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Quan Peterson

Position: Defensive back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 178 lbs

Hometown: Chester, S.C.

High School: South Pointe

2022 stats: Played two games last fall, including a start in the Pinstripe Bowl, and made one tackle.

2023 projections: There is a lot of available playing time at corner heading into this season. Peterson will be in the mix to start, but is heading towards lots of playing time on passing downs.

How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over offers from Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and others

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars. A consensus top-25 player in South Carolina in his class.

Money quote: When he signed with Syracuse, Quan shared that he’s got aspirations beyond college

“They still scare me, too,” he said with a big smile. “This morning, when I was watching (the Syracuse football video), and I was hearing the draft prospects, I was like, ‘I’m really trying to be a pro.’ This is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was 4 years old.”

Twitter feed: @quannyp1

Instagram feed: @quanny.p_

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Spring game views

Interesting nugget o’interest: Quan led his high school basketball team to a state title so if Adrian Autry gets in a pinch this winter, he should give Peterson a call.

Let’s get a look at ya: This interview gives you some insight into Quan