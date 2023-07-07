Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange to host Cornell in 23-24

The clash of I-81 versus the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team and the Cornell Big Red lives on for another year as both teams will face off in the 2023-2024 season.

Syracuse will take on Cornell on December 5 at the JMA Wireless Dome in the 127th matchup between both programs. The Orange are 96-31 all-time versus the Big Red, coming off a pretty solid 78-63 win at home this past season.

Cornell finished 17-11 overall in the 2022-2023 season, including 7-7 in the Ivy League. New incoming head coach Adrian Autry will look to continue building off the Orange’s winning reputation versus Cornell in his first year as head coach.

The news comes as the Orange continues to build out its non-conference portion of the schedule for the upcoming season. Syracuse now has 12 non-conference games slated for 2023-2024, including some pretty enticing ones if the Orange plan to return to the NCAA Tournament in Autry’s first season.

Syracuse will also host the LSU Tigers in the Dome as part of the new ACC/SEC Challenge, as well as play three critical games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational as Autry looks to beef up the Orange’s NET ranking and overall resume for a potential tournament bid.

Other non-conference games on the docket for Syracuse this season include matchups versus New Hampshire, Canisius, Colgate and Oregon.

Here’s a complete look at the current Syracuse men’s basketball schedule:

Oct. 27: Deamon (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition), JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6: New Hampshire, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 8: Canisius, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 14: Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 20: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 21: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 22: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center

Nov. 28: LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge), JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 5: Cornell, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 17: Oregon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Sanford Pentagon

Dec. 21: Niagara, JMA Wireless Dome