Get to Know Your Orange Man: #23, RB Ike Daniels

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Ike Daniels

Position: Running Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’11

Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Stafford, Va.

High School: Mountain View

2023 projections: Daniels is listed third on Syracuse’s depth chart entering the season, but depending on what happens with LeQuint Allen, he could see increased carries as Juwaun Price’s backup.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange after offers from numerous schools, including Arizona State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State and Michigan State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board. Rivals and ESPN had him as a top-45 running back in the nation.

Money quote: Daniels might be easy to spot during his Syracuse career if he keeps this promise to not cut his hair.

“I don’t plan on cutting it,” Daniels said. “My dad says I’m like the character Samson.”

Twitter feed: @ikedaniels03

Instagram feed: @ike03._

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Orange fans hope this stroll into the end zone becomes a familiar sight

Interesting nugget o’interest: Back in the 2022 season, Daniels had 99-yard touchdown runs in back-to-back weeks.

Let’s get a look at ya: Senior year highlights