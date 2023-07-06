Syracuse men’s basketball: one alum cashes in while others look for NBA opportunities

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball alums haven’t made a lot of noise in the NBA recently, but Jerami Grant made a big splash last week.

The former 2nd round pick agreed to stay with the Portland Trailblazers on a five-year, 160 million dollar deal. Last season in Portland, Grant averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. With the Blazers moving Damian Lillard and entering a rebuilding phase, it’s likely that Grant will step into a bigger role until he gets traded (with this deal, that might not be for a while).

As Grant cashes in, some other former Orange are battling this summer to keep their NBA dreams alive. Cole Swider is heading into the second year of his two-way deal with the Lakers. The Lakers cap situation might give Swider a better shot of spending more time in the NBA this season, but this summer is also an opportunity for Cole to be seen by other teams.

The Pistons declined to extend Buddy Boeheim’s contract, which makes him an unrestricted free agent. He’s playing in Las Vegas with Detroit but a return to them this season seems unlikely, based on the Pistons’ draft picks of Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, along with the acquisition of Joe Harris.

Elijah Hughes spent last season with Milwaukee’s G-League team, but he’ll play with Orlando’s summer league squad. Alan Griffin joins Milwaukee’s summer league team and with his dad in place as the Bucks new head coach, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alan on their G League squad this season.

Summer league games in Las Vegas start on Friday and can be seen on the ESPN and NBA TV networks.

:Update: Oshae Brissett also signed a two-year, 4.6 million dollar deal with the Boston Celtics as a free agent. Last year he averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with Indiana.