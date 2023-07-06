Get to Know Your Orange Man: #24, DB Jeremiah Wilson

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Jeremiah Wilson

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 171 lbs.

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

High School: Osceloa

2022 stats: Appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, splitting time between special teams and reserve corner. Had 21 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a pass defended.

2023 projections: After a phenomenal spring camp where he won the majority of one-on-one battles, Wilson is in line to start as the No. 2 corner. SU has had the most success developing secondary pieces, with Garrett Williams, Andre Cisco, and Ifeatu Melifonwu all landing on NFL rosters in the last couple years. Expect Jeremiah to take a big leap towards accomplishing the same this season.

How’d he get here?: Recruited by former DC Tony White in 2021. Arizona, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, and Washington State were his other significant offers.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from each of the Big Four.

Money quote: Primary cornerback Isaiah Johnson hyped up the young star near the end of spring camp.

“Jerry, he comes to practice and he loves it so much that you can’t help but also love it. I mean, I don’t think anybody on this field has as much energy as Jerry. So we’re getting that, but also his growth from last year is controlling that energy and getting to a more mature spot, and I think he’s definitely grown a lot in that aspect.”

Twitter feed: @Jerm14hW

Tweet of wonder: Jeremiah’s been humble on socials but he’s probably just wants his awareness to speak for itself.

Justin Lamson led the offense on a two-minute drill from his own goal line. He looks for Isaiah Jones here but Jeremiah Wilson makes a nice play to force a safety: pic.twitter.com/VVKcUOyCUL — Connor Smith (@csmith17_) March 28, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wilson’s alma mater of Osceola High School has been churning out DBs for a long time - former Syracuse safety Markus Paul also got his start there and was later drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1989.

