Get to Know Your Orange Man: #25, RB Joshua Escobar

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Joshua Escbobar
Position: Running back
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Melville, N.Y.
High School: St. Anthony’s
2022 stats: Redshirt season
2023 projections: The running back situation is unsettled right now but it would seem Joshua’s best shot for playing time is special teams.
How’d he get here?: Joined the Orange as a walk-on last fall.
What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings
Twitter feed: @joshuaescobar04
Instagram feed: @joshua.escobar2
Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Here’s a good look at the Escobar brothers
Interesting nugget o’interest: Joshua was a high school classmate of current Orange lacrosse attackman Michael Leo
Let’s get a look at ya: Some spring practice footage
