Get to Know Your Orange Man: #25, RB Joshua Escobar

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Joshua Escbobar

Position: Running back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Melville, N.Y.

High School: St. Anthony’s

2022 stats: Redshirt season

2023 projections: The running back situation is unsettled right now but it would seem Joshua’s best shot for playing time is special teams.

How’d he get here?: Joined the Orange as a walk-on last fall.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings

Twitter feed: @joshuaescobar04

Instagram feed: @joshua.escobar2

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Here’s a good look at the Escobar brothers

Interesting nugget o’interest: Joshua was a high school classmate of current Orange lacrosse attackman Michael Leo

Let’s get a look at ya: Some spring practice footage