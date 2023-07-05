Get to Know Your Orange Man: #26, DB Aman Greenwood

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
Up next is….
Name: Aman Greenwood
Position: Defensive Back
Year: Redshirt Junior
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 189 lbs
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
High School: St. John’s College
2022 stats: Missed last season due to injury. Has played 20 games in his Syracuse career with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
2023 projections: After all the departures in the secondary, Greenwood is one of the most experienced players in the unit. If he’s healthy, he’s going to see a lot of action on passing downs and special teams.
How’d he get here?: Greenwood chose Syracuse over a number of offers including Michigan, North Carolina, Boston College, Missouri and Indiana.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. Was ranked one of the top 10 players in DC in his class.
Money quote: Aman saw an early opportunity with the Orange and it’s a recruiting angle Syracuse can offer many defensive players.
“I weighed my pros and cons and I knew I wanted to play early, almost right away, and I know I can do that at Syracuse. I can get right on the field there and show my abilities. The coaches make it a family atmosphere there as well.”
Twitter feed: @smurphsteezy
Instagram feed: @smurphsteezy
Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Some game day photos from the 2021 season to help you get ready for Greenwood’s return this fall.
Interesting nugget o’interest: It’s Greenwood and his high school teammate Caleb Okechukwu who are credited with bringing “The Mob” nickname to the Syracuse defense.
Let’s get a look at ya: Taking it back to some high school footage
