Get to Know Your Orange Man: #26, DB Aman Greenwood

We're going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Aman Greenwood

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 189 lbs

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

High School: St. John’s College

2022 stats: Missed last season due to injury. Has played 20 games in his Syracuse career with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

2023 projections: After all the departures in the secondary, Greenwood is one of the most experienced players in the unit. If he’s healthy, he’s going to see a lot of action on passing downs and special teams.

How’d he get here?: Greenwood chose Syracuse over a number of offers including Michigan, North Carolina, Boston College, Missouri and Indiana.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. Was ranked one of the top 10 players in DC in his class.

Money quote: Aman saw an early opportunity with the Orange and it’s a recruiting angle Syracuse can offer many defensive players.

“I weighed my pros and cons and I knew I wanted to play early, almost right away, and I know I can do that at Syracuse. I can get right on the field there and show my abilities. The coaches make it a family atmosphere there as well.”

Interesting nugget o’interest: It’s Greenwood and his high school teammate Caleb Okechukwu who are credited with bringing “The Mob” nickname to the Syracuse defense.

Let’s get a look at ya: Taking it back to some high school footage