Syracuse track and field alums at USATF Outdoor Championships

The USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place this week in Eugene, Oregon. Three former Syracuse Orange athletes will be competing to try and earn a spot to August’s World Championships in Budapest.

Starting things off will be Aidan Tooker in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Tooker takes to the track on Thursday July 6th at 9:35 pm (all times eastern) as a member of the Oregon Track Club. He enters this meet with the 21st seed and a season-best time of 8:36 in the event.

Later on Thursday, Amanda Vestri will be the 11th seed in the women’s 10000m run. Vestri’s seed time is 32:08 and as she prepares to begin her pro career, this is an opportunity for her to make a strong debut.

Syracuse alum Freddie Crittenden III lost his school record to Jaheem Hayles, but he enters Saturday’s men’s 110m hurdles with the 3rd-fastest time in the field. Crittenden’s 13.00 time this season trails only Cordell Tinch and Grant Holloway. After winning the 60m hurdles during indoor, Crittenden looks to complete the sweep. The heats of the hurdles start on Saturday July 8th at 8:37 pm and with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen in the field, the event show draw more media attention.

Television coverage of the meet is limited to small windows on CNBC but you can view live results here. This year’s World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest in August and we wish these Syracuse alums the best of luck.