Get to Know Your Orange Man: #27, Defensive Back Malcolm Folk

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Malcolm Folk

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 201 lbs.

Hometown: Pottsgrove, PA

High School: Episcopal Academy

2022 stats: Appeared in three games, recording four tackles and assisting on a sack.

2023 projections: Folk is unlikely to start the year in the two-deep, but he should still play a role in a Rocky Long defense with a lot of moving parts. If he makes some big plays in early in the season, we could see him advance beyond that role and more firmly into the rotation.

How’d he get here?: Chose SU over Army, Buffalo, Liberty, Northwestern, Rice, and others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board, along with Top-100 National DB and Top-30 PA recruit status.

Money quote: Folk came to ‘Cuse to someday line up against the opposition’s best target.

“I think it’s perfect,” Folk said of the Rover spot. “I feel like I can cover any slot. I have the skills of a corner, but I’m also big enough to play in the box and help with run support. I think that Rover spot allows me to display all of my skill set.”

Twitter: @malcolmfolkk

Instagram: @malcolmfolk

Post of wonder: TBT Signing Day

Interesting nugget o’interest: If the SU marching band needs an extra drummer, Bruce Springsteen a guitarist, or Jazz fest another sax player, Folk could do any (or all) of the three.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl Highs never fail