Get to Know Your Orange Man: #92 DL Rashard Perry

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Rashard Perry

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 278 lbs.

Hometown: Buffalo, N.Y.

High school: Bennett

2022 stats: Recorded 93 tackles, 21 TFLs and 13 sacks for Bennett High School last year.

2023 projections: There will be some expectation from Perry, being one of the highest rated ever recruits from New York to come to Syracuse in some time. While there are a lot of bodies to fight through on the defensive end position, where he most likely ends up, his natural athleticism could vault himself up the depth chart.

How’d he get here?: Perry only got two D-1 offers from Syracuse and Temple.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. A consensus top-200 DL and top-11 New York recruit in the nation.

Money quote: Steve will be glad to know that playing offensive line helped Perry on the defensive side of the ball.

“Playing offensive line really helped me fix my flaws and my defensive game against other defenders that used similar moves,” Perry said. “So, as soon as I beat them, I can go through the film and see what they did wrong so I will never make those mistakes.”

Twitter (X?) feed: @Elshard_o

Instagram feed: @_elperr0_

Tweets/Instas of wonder: You get some pretty cool bling for winning a state championship.

nteresting nugget o’interest: Perry started football after a police officer for Buffalo Public Schools recommended Bennett High School football coach Steve McDuffie take a look at him in eighth grade. By midseason Perry was elevated to varsity.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some junior year highlights: