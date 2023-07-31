Disloyal Idiots Podcast: TBT and Fall Ball

Your favorite Syracuse Orange podcast is back in pre-season mode! This week on Disloyal Idiots (with a few technical difficulties):

TBT Recap! (Spoiler, we big sad)

How many Syracuse alumni do you want on Syracuse’s alumni team?

Fall ball is starting!

With LeQuint Allen out until mid-August, let’s talk running backs!

Remember Stefon Thompson?

What happens when podcasters realized that the roster is updated online?

Let’s talk Garrett Shrader

