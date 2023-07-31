Disloyal Idiots Podcast: TBT and Fall Ball

Your favorite Syracuse Orange podcast is back in pre-season mode! This week on Disloyal Idiots (with a few technical difficulties):
- TBT Recap! (Spoiler, we big sad)
- How many Syracuse alumni do you want on Syracuse’s alumni team?
- Fall ball is starting!
- With LeQuint Allen out until mid-August, let’s talk running backs!
- Remember Stefon Thompson?
- What happens when podcasters realized that the roster is updated online?
- Let’s talk Garrett Shrader
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from Apple Podcasts (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season
Loading comments...