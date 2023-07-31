 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: TBT and Fall Ball

IT’S TIME FOR THE PRESEASON

By Christian De Guzman
Your favorite Syracuse Orange podcast is back in pre-season mode! This week on Disloyal Idiots (with a few technical difficulties):

  • TBT Recap! (Spoiler, we big sad)
  • How many Syracuse alumni do you want on Syracuse’s alumni team?
  • Fall ball is starting!
  • With LeQuint Allen out until mid-August, let’s talk running backs!
  • Remember Stefon Thompson?
  • What happens when podcasters realized that the roster is updated online?
  • Let’s talk Garrett Shrader

