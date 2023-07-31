Get to Know Your Orange Man: #93, DL Ty Gordon

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Ty Gordon

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 273 lbs

Hometown: Gainsville, VA

High School: Battlefield

2023 projections: All signs would point to Gordon playing on the scout team and preserving a redshirt season as he acclimates to college football.

How’d he get here?: Was originally committed to Old Dominion, then flipped to Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around

Money quote: When it came down to Gordon’s decision to stay with his commitment to ODU or flip to Syracuse, he relied on his mom’s advice.

“My mom said you don’t want to go through life with a regret,” Gordon said.

Twitter feed: @tygordon2723

Instagram feed: @tygordon932

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: Not sure you want to see a P5 defensive lineman bringing the ball down court on you.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Gordon’s high school,Battlefield, only opened in 2004, but it’s been ranked as the top high school in Virginia.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl highlight time