Gamethread: Boeheim’s Army vs Herd That in TBT Elite Eight

Everyone’s favorite Syracuse Orange alumni team, Boeheim’s Army is back in action this afternoon with a trip to Philadelphia on the line. BA takes on game against the West Virginia Regional winner, Herd That with a berth in the Final Four at stake. The game will tip at 4:00 pm and can be viewed on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

Herd That is led by the duo of Rob Gray and Jon Elmore. Gray, who finished his Houston career as the AAC’s all-time leading scorer, will likely draw the attention of DeAndre Kane, who did a tremendous job on CJ Massinburg last game. Elmore’s become a TBT folk legend because his game doesn’t reflect his appearance.

IS THAT JON ELMORE OR @JHarden13??? @TBT_Herd_That star faked the defense out of their shoes as he coasted for the easy bucket! pic.twitter.com/g7mLOd5EWA — TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2023

Grant Riller’s scoring (23.5ppg) has led Boeheim’s Army, but this game could be decided in the lane. We’ll see if Rakim Christmas, Jamil Wilson and Chris McCollough can do enough damage in the paint to push Boeheim’s Army one step closer to another title and the $1m prize.