Get to Know Your Orange Man: #28 RB Juwaun Price

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Juwaun Price

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 202 lbs.

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

High school: Peoria

Previous school: New Mexico State

2022 stats: Played in nine games last season. Rushed eight times for 39 yards in first year with Syracuse

2023 projections: Price was expected to be the backup running back this season. However, given the recent uncertainty surrounding LeQuint Allen, Price may become the primary running back for a Syracuse Orange offense that wants to establish the run before airing it out. He’ll have to find the form he flashed at New Mexico State, where he averaged 5.13 yards on 135 carries in 2021.

How’d he get here?: Transferred to Syracuse in January of 2022 after three years at New Mexico State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Out of high school, Price was only a three star by On3 and a two star by 247sports and Rivals. 247sports gave Price a high three star transfer portal ranking.

Money quote: Despite being the backup at the time, Price continued to push Allen and the other running backs throughout spring practice.

“Whenever a mistake is made, we both make sure we’re hard on each other. We know exactly what’s up. We don’t even just do that between us two, we do that between all the running backs. We make sure we tell everybody what they’re doing wrong, everybody if they do something good. We stay on each other like that.”

Twitter feed: @JuwaunPrice_28

Instagram feed: @juwaun_28

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Well, it seems like Price no longer has to sit back and be patient.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Price is not the only former New Mexico State Aggie on the Orange roster. DB Jason Simmons Jr. transferred to Syracuse a year prior to Price’s arrival.

Let’s get a look at ya: Price’s highlights from his time at New Mexico State: