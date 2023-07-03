Get to Know Your Orange Man: #30 DL Chase Simmons

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Chase Simmons

Position: Defensive lineman

Year: Redshirt sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 257 lbs

Hometown: Little River, SC

High School/Previous College: North Myrtle Beach High School

2022 stats: Simmons played the first three games of last year’s schedule before suffering a season-ending injury. He had four tackles before he was injured.

2023 projections: Simmons could see ample reps on the field this season. Syracuse will be counting on its defense to outperform expectations and, similar to his overview from last season, he’s got the potential to be a valuable rotation player on the defensive line.

How’d he get here?: Simmons committed to Syracuse over Coastal Carolina, Akron, Fordham, Kent State and other schools in February 2021.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars on 247 and ESPN. Two stars from Rivals.

Money quote: It’s hard to tell if he’s a psychic or not, but Simmons vividly predicted the current state of the Orange’s defensive improvement months ago:

“But knowing Syracuse has a young defense already, I think they thought it was a great opportunity to get another young guy on the defensive line,” Simmons said. “Maybe in a few years or even next year, we’ll dominate and improve.”

Twitter feed: @Chase_simmons02

Twitter posts of wonder: He certainly knows the way to the weight room

Blessed to be back doing what I love… 2023… Loading pic.twitter.com/IyoszEtMsJ — CHASE SIMMONS ⚔️ (@Chase_simmons02) March 19, 2023

Let’s get a look at ya: Cue the high school footage: