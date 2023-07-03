Syracuse football adds Class of ‘24 linebacker Matthew Stenbroten

The 2024 recruits continue to roll in for Syracuse Orange football. Matthew Stenbroten, an outside linebacker from Lake Mills High School in Wisconsin, announced his commitment to SU over the weekend. He is the 16th commit in the class so far.

Stenbroten carries a three-star rating from both 247Sports and Rivals. Both rate him as a Top-15 Prospect within the state.

The 6’4”, 225 lbs. recruit also had offers from Air Force, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Iowa State, Lehigh, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, and elsewhere. In addition to playing LB, Stenbroten also spends some time at free safety and wide receiver.

Here’s a look at his 2022 campaign: