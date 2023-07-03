Syracuse’s 2023 ACC Network takeover is here

Tomorrow is the Syracuse Orange’s ACC Network Takeover day and for the most part the ACC has done a good job of filling the schedule this year.

Unlike previous years where the games selected weren’t the best option, this year the network is going with the two best home football wins, two men’s soccer title wins and a very entertaining women’s lacrosse game.

Here’s what the ACC Network will show beginning at Midnight tonight.

12 AM 3-Day Weekend Syracuse

12:30 AM Syracuse vs. Purdue (Football)

3:30 AM Syracuse vs. Clemson (Men’s Soccer ACC Championship)

5:30 AM Syracuse vs. North Carolina (Men’s Lacrosse)

7:30 AM Syracuse vs. Louisville (Field Hockey)

9 AM Syracuse vs. Boston College (Volleyball)

11 AM Syracuse vs. Cornell (Women’s Soccer)

1 PM Syracuse vs. Wake Forest (Women’s Basketball)

3 PM Syracuse vs. Stony Brook (Women’s Lacrosse)

5 PM Syracuse vs. Indiana (Men’s Soccer NCAA Championship)

7 PM Syracuse vs. NC State (Football)

10 PM Syracuse vs. NC State (Men’s Basketball)

This is a bit better than previous years in terms of the sports represented and games chosen, Picking two men’s soccer games makes sense as they had by far the best season for the Orange and we’re glad they got the nod over showing two men’s basketball games as we’ve seen in years past.

However, there is the usual overlooked sports and athletes in this annual showcase of the conference. Syracuse women’s rowing won the ACC Championship in the Varsity 8 division. Paul O’Donnell won the ACC Indoor 5k title and while the Syracuse women’s tennis team suffered too many injuries late in the season, they knocked off #23 Miami during the season.

All of these events were broadcast on the ACC Network+ and while you don’t need to devote hours, there should be a requirement of each school to piece together a 30-to-60 minute all sports recap. Why? It’s all about ‘crootin and having something coaches can point to can’t hurt those efforts.

We’re glad that the takeover is improving this year, but there’s still work to be done. For a league looking to prove they belong, the ACC and the member schools need to pay attention to details like this.