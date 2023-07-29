Boeheim’s Army rallies to knock off Blue Collar U 69-54

For the first quarter, Boeheim’s Army looked a lot like recent Syracuse Orange games. The offense was stagnant, the turnovers were piling up and Blue Collar U had jumped out to a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

End-to-end DOMINATION by Nick Perkins and @BlueCollarUTBT in the first quarter! @BlueCollarUTBT: 21 @BoeheimsArmy: 9



CAN BOEHEIM’S MAKE A COMEBACK⁉️ pic.twitter.com/bj2UUabeAV — TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2023

Then, Jamil Wilson returned after an early injury and Grant Riller started finding the ball and suddenly it was Boeheim’s Army controlling the game. The team in orange started to match BCU’s physical play and they chipped away before closing the half with a 31-30 lead. Riller scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the quarter as BCU had no answer for him.

Boeheim’s Army held on in the 3rd quarter as BCU’s shooting went cold against the 2-3 zone and in the 4th a 6-0 Riller run pushed the lead to 55-44. The defending champs tried to make one final push to get back in but it was Syracuse’s newest summer hero hitting the regional winner.

BANGGG‼️‼️ BANGGG‼️‼️@BoeheimsArmy WINS THE SYRACUSE REGIONAL TITLE ON THIS GRANT RILLER ELAM ENDER.



OFF TO WEST VIRGINIA THEY GO. THREE WINS AWAY FROM ANOTHER TITLE. pic.twitter.com/zKQc4yzuu6 — TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2023

Chris McCullough had 13 points and 9 rebounds while Wilson finished with 6 points and 12 boards. Boeheim’s Army shot 48% from the field while holding BCU to 27% shooting, 4-13 from 3.

Nick Perkins led BCU with 19 points and 9 boards but CJ Massinburg was limited to 6 points on 2-15 shooting.

Boeheim’s Army heads to West Virginia to face the winner of this afternoon’s regional final game between. The winner of Herd That and Sideline Cancer will take on the 2021 TBT champs tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 on ESPN2.