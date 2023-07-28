Gamethread: TBT Regional final Boeheim’s Army vs Blue Collar U

Everyone’s favorite Syracuse Orange alumni team (with friends) is back in action tonight. Tonight’s game against the defending TBT Champions Blue Collar U will tip at 9:00 pm from the OnCenter downtown and can be viewed on ESPN+.

This matchup of the last two TBT winners should be an intense, competitive affair. These teams and players are familiar with each other and both are out to add another title (and the cash) this summer.

Boeheim’s Army will look to keep dominating their way through TBT 2023, tonight against the defending champs!@BoeheimsArmy has been HOOOOOOOOOOOPING pic.twitter.com/5L6tXPgfkE — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2023

Blue Collar U has been led by C.J. Massinburg who is averaging 22 points in their first two games while shooting 16-23 from the floor (8-14 from 3). DeAndre Kane will likely draw the defensive assignment against him as Boeheim’s Army looks to control Blue Collar U’s outside shooting. Nick Perkins is the inside force for the Buffalo alums and he’ll face off against Rakeem Christmas in a battle of two of the best post players in TBT.

Grant Riller’s scoring (23.5ppg) has led Boeheim’s Army. He’s show a full arsenal of offensive moves and he’ll need to be on his game tonight if the Army hopes to advance to Sunday’s Elite Eight game in West Virginia.