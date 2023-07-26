Gamethread: Boeheim’s Army TBT 2nd Round vs The Nerd Team

Everyone’s favorite Syracuse Orange alumni team (with friends) is back in action tonight. Tonight’s game against The Nerd Team will tip at 8:00 pm from the OnCenter and can be viewed on ESPN+.

This is an opportunity for Boeheim’s Army to avenge last season’s loss to The Nerd Team, who were led by Prentiss Hubb in their 54-49 win over Happy Valley Hoopers. Boeheim’s Army was led by Grant Riller and Andrew White and they hope their experienced squad can overcome the Nerds tonight.

GAMEDAY !! #BoeheimsArmy takes the court at 8pm tonight at War Memorial in the quest for $1M.



️ TICKETS: https://t.co/s0q7YRtSXN



TV: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UTmApFSr1A — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) July 26, 2023

Malachi Richardson and Tyus Battle remain unavailable, but we expect that Jim Boeheim will be in attendance. The winner of tonight’s game advances to Friday night’s Regional final against the winner of defending champs Blue Collar U and Virginia Dream.