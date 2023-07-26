Get to Know Your Orange Man:#0, DL Kevon Darton

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Rounding out our look at the returning players is..

Name: Kevon Darton

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 271 lbs

Hometown: Fitchburg, Mass

High School: Worcester Academy

2022 stats: Darton played in all 13 games last season, with 11 starts. He ended the year with 54 tackles, four for a loss, with three quarterback hurries.

2023 projections: The former walk-on will likely play fewer snaps thanks to improved depth on the defensive line, but he’ll still be a key member of the 3-3-5 defense.

How’d he get here?: Chose to walk-on at Syracuse over a PWO offer from UMass.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No stars.

Money quote: Darton has overcome more than just being overlooked as a recruit to become part of the Syracuse defense. When Dino Babers talks about the importance of the family, it’s things like Darton not going home during COVID that show the mantra in action.

“Didn’t wanna bring anything home, didn’t wanna bring anything back,” Darton said. “It was definitely tougher at the time, but it was definitely worth it.”

Instagram feed: @kdarton45

Instagram posts of wonder: Think it’s safe to say that taking on double-teams as an undersized nose tackle is a quick way to earn the respect of your teammates.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Darton completed his undergraduate degree in Psychology in May.

Let’s get a look at ya: Everyone loves the scholarship videos...and with good reason.

We’ll have the GTKYO for new players once we get an official roster release, so stay tuned.