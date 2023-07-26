TNIAAM Reacts: Let’s talk Syracuse Orange football

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

ACC Football Media Days began yesterday and the Syracuse group of Dino Babers, Garrett Shrader, Oronde Gadsden II and Marlowe Wax were in Charlotte as we kick off the 2023 season.

Who had the best ACC Media Day outfit from the Orange?

We’ll get into season win totals as the opening game gets closer, but do you think the Orange will win more than three ACC games?

We know that Syracuse-Pitt game at Yankee Stadium will kick off at 3:30, but which network will air the game?

It’s never a bad time to talk Syracuse basketball, so are you glad the Syracuse MBB team will face Tennessee in the 1st Maui Invitational game?

