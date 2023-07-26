Syracuse women’s soccer: World Cup match-up between two former Orange keepers

This article is going live as the Republic of Ireland faces Canada at the Women’s World Cup (on FS1) and two former Syracuse Orange goalkeepers will be on opposite sides.

Courtney Brosnan will make her 2nd start in net for Ireland. She lost 1-0 to Australia in the opener, beaten only on a penalty kick in her World Cup debut. Brosnan will be earning her 25th cap with the Irish squad and she’s got 10 clean sheets in her international career.

Lysianne Proulx made the roster for Canada and while she isn’t expected to play, it’s still a great sign for the Orange program to send two players to the World Cup. Proulx played at Syracuse from 2017-2021 making 52 appearances in net with a .721 save percentage.

Since joining the ACC, Syracuse has struggled to find it’s footing in the toughest conference in America. Having two alumni on the world’s biggest stage could hopefully shine some positive light on the women’s program. We’ve seen the men’s team find their way to success and perhaps the increased spotlight can help the women push their way into NCAA Tournament appearances in the near future.