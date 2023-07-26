Syracuse football: ACC Media Day Notes

The Syracuse Orange were part of the opening day of the ACC Media Days in Charlotte. Head Coach Dino Babers brought Garrett Shrader, Oronde Gadsden and Marlowe Wax with him to make the media rounds.

Here a couple of comments which stood out from the day.

“We are deeper than we’ve ever been since I’ve been here.” -Garrett Shrader on the Syracuse offense. — James Finneral (@JamesFinneral) July 25, 2023

The Orange offense lost Matthew Bergeron and Sean Tucker to the NFL, but the skill positions feature a lot of players looking to make a name for themselves. Syracuse might not see as big of a drop off from the starters through the 3rd unit when it comes to backs and receivers, but we all know that won’t matter if the offensive line isn’t sturdy, and Dino Babers agrees.

Asked about how the rushing game recovers from losing Sean Tucker, Babers says that the first step is solidifying the offensive line.



Says there are then a host of players ready to show they can step into Tucker's shoes. — emily leiker (@emleiker) July 25, 2023

We’ll be keeping Steve busy next month with offensive line evaluations because it’s the one spot on the offense that has the most questions. If that group can hold up, we could see the depth on display, but it also gives Shrader the best shot of finding the man without a position.

Oronde Gadsden next up. Also asked if he considers himself a WR or TE (I hope he's prepared to answer this question over and over for the next year).



Says he's a hybrid. "Don't really have a position right now." — emily leiker (@emleiker) July 25, 2023

When you have a player like Gadsden, it doesn’t matter what label you want to put on him, you line him up all over and get him the ball. It’ll be interesting to see what new OC Jason Beck dials up to do so.

The defense didn’t get a lot of attention yesterday. We learned from Dino that Rocky Long has the “energy of Thor”, and if you were wondering if Tony White’s departure would end The Mob, this is good news.

Marlowe Wax was just asked whether the The Mob Podcast with Caleb Okechukwu will be back this season.



He smiled.



"Caleb's not gonna let us not keep going." — emily leiker (@emleiker) July 25, 2023

There will be plenty of time for talking before the September 2nd opener but for now we’ll let Gadsden have the final word.