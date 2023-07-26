Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, LB Marlowe Wax

We’re nearly finished going through the Syracuse Orange football roster. Over the summer, we’ve taken a look at each and every SU player as they prepare for a critical upcoming season. There’s still the summer additions to take care of, but first, let’s close out those who already had their jersey numbers secured.

Starting off the final pair is...

Name: Marlowe Wax

Position: Linebacker

Year: Junior

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 239 lbs.

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High School: Mount St. Joseph

2022 stats: Wax started every game for the second straight year, leading the SU defense in tackles in a remarkable campaign. He tallied 10.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Was an Honorable Mention All-ACC Linebacker and also earned LB of the Week after a 10-tackle game in the opener against Louisville.

2023 projections: Wax returning for a fourth season is an enormous boost to a unit that lost other leaders to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal. After surpassing Mikel Jones as the team’s leading tackler, he’s poised for another stellar year while taking ‘Kel’s spot as captain. PFF agrees - they ranked Marlowe as the Number 8 returning LB in the country.

How’d he get here?: Other offers from Pitt, Kent State, East Carolina, Temple, Marshall, and Toledo didn’t deter him from sticking with his original from Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: In spring camp, Marlowe spoke about how Mikel prepared him for assuming a leadership role.

“Mikel, he told me a lot about that how I was getting older, I need to be vocal, because I never was in that position... At first I was a quiet guy, just laid-back guy. Mikel was the vocal one. And now since I had that rundown with him, I feel like I got more comfortable with it.”

Twitter: @MarloweWax

Instagram: @marlowewax

Post of wonder: Pretty sure Dino wrote that caption.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wax was actually primarily recruited as a running back (he played both positions in HS), before making the full-time switch once arriving at SU. Ironically, a defensive back from the same high school also came to Syracuse - none other than star RB Sean Tucker.

Let’s get a look at ya: Running the Mob