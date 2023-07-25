Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, WR Trebor Pena

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Trebor Pena

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Junior

Height: 6’0

Weight: 190 lbs

Hometown: Ocean Township, N.J.

High School: Ocean Township

2022 stats: Pena played in all 13 games last season, totaling 22 receptions, 203 yards, 12 kick returns, 326 yards, and 21 punt returns with 182 yards.

2023 projections: The speedy wideout will be Syracuse’s primary return man again on both kicks and punts in 2023. He’ll also take snaps in the slot on offense, giving him another way to showcase his wheels.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over offers from other Division-I schools, including Temple, Air Force, Army and Navy.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports and ESPN, two from Rivals.

Money quote: Unlike some returners, it’s refreshing to hear that Pena doesn’t try to return every kick that comes his way.

“I always see how the ball is coming. If it’s a returnable ball, then I make my decision. Depending on the hangtime, I see if I want to fair catch it or return it.”

Twitter feed: @PenaTrebor

Instagram feed: @_tpenaa

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Pena spent part of his offseason traveling with his ACC teammates for the 2023 Unity Tour in Washington, D.C. The group engaged in an immersive education experience right in the nation’s capital.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Pena was also a track and field star at Ocean Township, winning javelin, long jump and 4x100 relay events during his senior season.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s a glimpse of Pena’s speed for your viewing pleasure.