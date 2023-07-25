Get to Know Your Orange Man: #4, DL Caleb Okechukwu

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Caleb Okechukwu

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’4

Weight: 268 lbs

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

High School: St. John’s College

2022 stats: 48 total tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception

2023 projections: In his final season, Okechukwu will be a staple on the right edge of SU’s 3-3-5 defense. Rocky Long’s scheme with just three defensive linemen will draw more double teams to the senior, but expect Okechukwu to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks regardless.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange over numerous programs, including Tennessee, Arkansas, UMass and Buffalo.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board.

Money quote: Okechukwu raved about coach Long in an interview after a practice back in the spring.

“I like how he’s really receptive to us and how we do things, but then again he brings in his flavor and shows us how to make more plays. He’s watched almost every team in the conference. I think that’s just really good for us moving forward.”

Twitter feed: @IamCaleb_18

Instagram feed: @calebdeckedoff

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Okechukwu is also a man of culture. Here’s him posing in front of a hot dog cart down in Times Square before Syracuse’s bowl game last year.

Interesting nugget o’interest: In his senior season at St. Johns College High School in 2017, Okechukwu led the Cadets to an undefeated WCAC season for the first time since 1976 and won the school’s first football conference title in nearly 30 years.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here are his regular season highlights from 2022.