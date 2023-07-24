Gamethread: Boeheim’s Army TBT First Round vs. Team Gibson

Everyone’s favorite Syracuse Orange alumni team (with friends) is back in action tonight. TBT is back in full swing this summer and Boeheim’s Army begins its run to glory once again against Team Gibson. Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 pm and can be viewed on ESPN. Also, the Syracuse regional will be at a new venue: The War Memorial in downtown Syracuse. Just ignore the court decision.

Boeheim’s Army looks to avoid another early exit in TBT like last year, where they lost to The Nerd Team in the second round. The two teams will match up in the second round again should they both win this year.

Notably, Boeheim’s Army will be without some key players, as Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota confirmed that Malachi Richardson, Tyus Battle and Matt Morgan will all be unavailable for the whole tournament. However, a certain retired coach will be in attendance.

It’s official. The WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AT WAR MEMORIAL!!! Game is at 7pm!



Need all Cuse fans in attendance



TICKET LINK BELOW!! @thetournament https://t.co/QIT6Ks1Nj4 pic.twitter.com/4LvoJNnrZY — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) July 24, 2023

Time to see if Boeheim’s Army can make their general proud.