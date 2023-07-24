Get to Know Your Orange Man: #5, WR Damien Alford

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Damien Alford

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Junior

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 211 lbs

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

High School: McArthur High School (FL)

2022 stats: Alford caught 20 passes for 429 yards, or over 21 yards per catch - the program’s highest total out of any active player. His yard total was the third-highest this past season out of Syracuse’s receiving core, picking up where he left off in 2021 as a limited but still productive deep receiving threat.

2023 projections: With Alford entering his third season and with Syracuse’s loss of receivers via the transfer portal (including almost himself), he’ll be seen as a deep-ball target for Garrett Shrader if teams are going to overaggressively double Oronde Gadsden. His catching numbers are great, but the sample size is still relatively small. Can Alford step up as a legit second pass catching option, or will he remain in his role as a productive but limited receiver?

How’d he get here?: Alford committed to Syracuse in December 2019 over offers from Kentucky, Florida, Miami and Florida State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three-star prospect on all the major outlets.

Money quote: Based on this Instagram caption, we’re hoping this is a sign of great things to come for Alford:

“Can’t tell a story if the book is not finished.”

Twitter feed: @DamienAlford5

Instagram feed: @dame_dollar05

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Creative captions seems to be a common theme here:

Interesting nugget o’interest: Besides his football career so far, Alford was also a forward for the McArthur basketball team. He was also a member of the U-18 Canadian National Team and played against the U.S. in the 2019 International Bowl.

Let’s get a look at ya: One of Alford’s deepest catches from this past season: