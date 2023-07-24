Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boeheim Army Preview

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- The Basketball Tournament preview! Talking Boeheim’s Army and the players we’re excited to see most.
- Syracuse men’s basketball will be playing Georgetown in Washington DC on December 9. How is the non-conference slate looking these days?
- Soccer talk!
- John Wildhack said words.
