Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boeheim Army Preview

Talkin basketball... for a minute

By Andrew Pregler
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Baylor vs Syracuse Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • The Basketball Tournament preview! Talking Boeheim’s Army and the players we’re excited to see most.
  • Syracuse men’s basketball will be playing Georgetown in Washington DC on December 9. How is the non-conference slate looking these days?
  • Soccer talk!
  • John Wildhack said words.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL
  • Join our Discord!

