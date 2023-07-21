Syracuse men’s soccer releases 2023 schedule

For the first time since 2016, a Syracuse Orange team is set to defend a National Championship.

Ian McIntyre and men’s soccer captured the program’s first NCAA title in a penalty shootout with Indiana, and now seven months after winning it all, the freshly extended Brit is ready to get back to work.

Only a few weeks and our @CuseMSOC team will be back on the pitch. Can’t wait to see everyone at the SU Soccer Stadium and on our travels this year! A really challenging schedule will test our new squad and it will help us to grow as a team. We have missed you… see you soon! ⚽️ https://t.co/yTZMK7KaR0 — Ian McIntyre (@IanSMcIntyre) July 20, 2023

The 2023 schedule features seven teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a full breakdown of SU’s opponents:

Friendlies

Canisius

St. Bonaventure

Marist

Home Matches

Providence

Binghamton

UAlbany

Louisville

Siena

Pittsburgh

Colgate

Temple

Clemson

Yale

North Carolina State

Road Matches

Penn State

Wake Forest

Cornell

Duke

North Carolina

Boston College

The ACC Tournament will begin on November 1, and the Championship will be held in Cary, NC on the 12th.

A good chunk of the 2022 team have moved on to the pros, with a program record of five players getting selected in the MLS SuperDraft, and Nathan Opoku forgoing the draft and signing with Leicester City.

Fortunately, Mac worked his transfer portal magic yet again. Our resident “Syracuse is a Fútbol School” truther and podcast producing extraordinaire Steve can get you caught up on SU’s spring additions. Go Orange!