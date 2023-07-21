Get to Know Your Orange Man: #6, QB Garrett Shrader

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Garrett Shrader

Position: Quarterback

Year: Senior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 228 lbs.

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

High School: Charlotte Christian School

Previous College: Mississippi State

2022 stats: Shrader picked up where he left off in the 2021 season with immense improvements in his accuracy down the field while continuing his excellence in running the ball and scrambling out of the pocket. He finished this past season with a nearly 65% completion percentage (205/317), 17 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in the air as well as 453 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. His completion percentage ranked second in the ACC, 33rd in the NCAA and third all-time in program history.

2023 projections: Syracuse’s outlook this season, to an extent, begins and ends with how healthy Shrader is. He is coming off nagging injuries towards the end of last year, coupled with a procedure on his right arm that required him to rehab through the spring. Baring any late issues recovering, he’ll enter this season as the starting quarterback, and the big question mark moving forward outside of health is if he can maintain his accuracy in the air.

How’d he get here?: Shrader transferred to Syracuse from Mississippi State after two seasons before becoming the starting quarterback in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars on ESPN, Rivals and 247sports.

Money quote: Shrader’s improvement from 2021 to 2022 helped get Syracuse back into bowl game status, and he clearly hasn’t lost any optimism heading into next year:

“We made a lot of strides this year, but it’s going to be light-years next year,” Shrader said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Twitter feed: @garrettshrader6

Instagram feed: @garrett__shrader

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Shrader has merch, and it is our duty to acquire it. He’s also a master of hair/facial hair combos: take a look at the many faces of Garrett over the past year as an added bonus.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Shrader is continuing two family traditions. First, the football part - his father played for The Citadel. The other is piloting: Shrader completed flight school after transferring from Mississippi State. If only SU capitalized on the Top Gun hype when they had the chance...

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s roll the tape from Shrader’s career year: