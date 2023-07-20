Get to Know Your Orange Man: #8, DB Justin Barron

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Justin Barron

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Junior

Height: 6’4

Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: Rocky Hill, Conn.

High School: Suffield Academy

2022 stats: Started at rover in 12 of 13 games, making 65 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery.

2023 projections: Barron will return to his starting rover slot this season for the Orange. With the ability to lock down an opponent’s best receiver, expect Barron to be slotted all over the turf. He’ll gel nicely with a slew of returning defensive backs and should have enough chances to record his first-career interception too.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange over offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia, Rutgers, Boston College and his hometown team, UConn.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board.

Money quote: The chemistry between SU’s defensive backs and Barron says they will be more creative with their play calls this season in an interview with syracuse.com.

“You guys are gonna see some stuff that you haven’t really seen from us before, so I’m excited about that.”

Twitter feed: @justinbarron22

Instagram feed: @_justinbarron

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Besides locking down receivers, Barron has also spent his offseason perfecting his softball swing.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Barron is also a NIL connoisseur. Check out his wide variety of personal merchandise that will turn you into Syracuse’s next lockdown defensive back.

https://nilproshop.com/collections/justin-barron

Let’s get a look at ya: Another year, another mixtape!