Get to Know Your Orange Man: #11, WR Kendall Long

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Kendall Long

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’ 2’

Weight: 215 lbs.

Hometown: Lexington, SC

High School: River Bluff

2022 stats: Played in 10 games last season on the Orange special teams unit.

2023 projections: A new OC could lead to some new opportunities for players like Long. He’s got a few older players in front of him, so he’ll need to stand out in camp, but Syracuse needs someone to emerge as another play-maker on the outside.

How’d he get here?: Long chose Syracuse over Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Akron and East Carolina.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone but Rivals which only gave him two. A top 25 player in South Carolina in his class.

Money quote: When he committed, Long felt he could make an impact for the Orange offense

“I feel like I’m a strong big body receiver that can make plays at any point in time and I’m a extremely good blocker,” Long said of his strengths.

Twitter: @Kendall_Long02

Twitter posts of wonder: Syracuse fans would love to see Long emerge as a NFL prospect

Some of the best college & NFL wideouts hail from South Carolina.



Huge hit rate for that position out of that state.



This one is next.



6-3, 208 with sub 10.9 speed, plus athleticism on the long & triple jump and a huge ceiling. https://t.co/uryIVRtMWY — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) December 16, 2020

Interesting nugget o’interest: Long’s high school opened in 2013 and cost over $130million to build.

Let’s get a look at ya: Spring game action