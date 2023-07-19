Get to Know Your Orange Man: #12 LB Anwar Sparrow

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Anwar Sparrow

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 219 lbs.

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

High school: Salem

2022 stats: Played in 11 games, starting three. Recorded 40 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks as a backup linebacker.

2023 projections: Much like Leon Lowery, Sparrow took advantage of the injured linebacker room to make an impact in fill-in situations. He’ll most likely battle with Lowery for the last starting spot on the linebacker corps, but both look to see significant playing time this year. Sparrow should take advantage of most lines tunneling and focusing on Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson to make an impact.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse was Sparrow’s only Power Five offer. His other offers were from Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from On3 and 247sports, two stars from Rivals.

Money quote: Sparrow needed to fill in the “next man up” mentality after the linebacker room’s destruction from injury.

“You never know when it’s your time,” Sparrow said. “So I feel like if you stay ready you don’t have to get ready.”

Twitter feed: @AnwarS12_

Instagram feed: @asparrow__

Tweets/Instas of wonder: To be fair, it is really funny to talk about what happens when the Cowboys lose.

Anytime the cowboys lose everybody and they momma wanna talk about it — Anwar Sparrow Jr (@AnwarS12_) January 23, 2023

Interesting nugget o’interest: Sparrow didn’t commit to Syracuse until April of 2020, only three weeks after the Orange first made contact with him. He was on campus only a couple of months later, having never visited Central New York before joining the program.

Let’s get a look at ya: Another ‘Cuse produced hype tape: