Syracuse football: game-worn Ernie Davis jersey available at auction

Syracuse Orange fans have an opportunity to own a rare piece of history.

Sports memorabilia auction house Lelands is currently hosting their 2023 Summer Classic Auction and as part of this year’s offerings, they have a game-worn 1960 Syracuse jersey worn by Ernie Davis.

According to documents this jersey was worn in Syracuse’s game at Kansas on October 1, 1960. It was a game won by the Orange 14-7 in Lawrence, in a season when Davis ran for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the year after he led Syracuse to the National Title and the year before his historic Heisman win, but game-worn jerseys from Davis

We won’t spoil the story of how this jersey was acquired but let’s just say it’s not something you’d see replicated today. At the time of this writing, the bids were over $8,000 so this piece of history won’t come cheap, but you’d have a piece of Syracuse Football lore that would be the envy of all Orange fans.

And if that’s a bit out of your price range, you can also bid on this 2018 Camping World Bowl ring that belonged to defensive back Devon Clarke.

And if that’s still a bit much.....